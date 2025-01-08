Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Makes Brutally Honest Statement on Golden State Warriors

The Warriors suffered a bad loss to the Miami Heat.

Joey Linn

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after he is called for a foul against a Miami Heat player during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after he is called for a foul against a Miami Heat player during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have not only lost consecutive games, but each was a non-competitive loss to opponents missing its best player. 

Falling to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Golden State was unable to capitalize on De’Aaron Fox’s absence. Blown out again on Tuesday, the Warriors fell to a Miami Heat team missing Jimmy Butler.

Both of these losses came despite strong scoring performances from Steph Curry, who had 26 points against Sacramento and 31 points against Miami. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday night, the superstar point guard got brutally honest about his team and their performance the last two contests.

Stephen Curry
Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

“I honestly have no idea,” Curry responded when asked how his team's offense can improve.

If this wasn't honest enough, Curry said it was consecutive no-shows for his team, admitting there isn't much at all the Warriors are doing well right now.

"I mean, back-to-back no-shows pretty much. The hard part is these are winnable games… We have nothing to show for it. Nothing really to latch onto."

It seems Golden State could be trending in a direction where management and ownership believes this group is beyond saving with a trade deadline splash. The Dennis Schroder deal has yet to produce the results the Warriors hoped it would, and other potentially available stars would likely cost a trade package the Warriors have shown an unwillingness to part with.

