Steph Curry Makes Heartfelt Bronny James Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers caught some flak in the 2024 NBA Draft when they selected Bronny James, the son of superstar forward LeBron, with the 55th overall pick. Sure, it was an attempt by the franchise to keep LeBron James happy, but the 20-year-old guard has incredible potential.
Bronny did not get much run in his rookie campaign, making just 27 appearances and averaging 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 6.7 minutes per game. Still, he has shown plenty of flashes of being a productive player on both sides of the ball.
The most incredible thing about Bronny James now being an NBA player is that some of his top competitors have watched him grow up. Of course, LeBron has witnessed it first-hand, but Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry made a heartfelt statement about seeing Bronny go from a young kid to an NBA player in a recent interview with Complex.
"I remember how athletic Bronny looked; he couldn't have been more than three or four [years old]," Curry said. "How fast he ran. I'm like, he going somewhere. And now, to see him in the league is crazy."
Curry and the Warriors are division rivals with LeBron, Bronny, and the Lakers, but the Golden State star undoubtedly has a close bond with them. From facing off in five consecutive NBA Finals to becoming close friends, two of the biggest NBA superstars and top players in the history of the game have the ultimate respect for each other.