Steph Curry Makes Honest Injury Statement After Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors dropped their fourth-straight game on Saturday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. This was the injury return of Steph Curry, who missed Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with bilateral knee patellofemoral pain.
This was a different listing from the left knee bursitis Curry had been appearing on previous injury reports with, and according to the star point guard, it’s something he may need to manage throughout the season. Playing 32 minutes in the loss to Phoenix, Curry had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Curry said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic, "It has the potential to be a nagging type thing if you don't take care of it... I'm not worried about it. I'm not concerned about it at all. It's just the deeper you get into your career, the more things pop up, and you just gotta figure it out."
While he did not express concern, this statement from Curry has generated a lot of concern among Warriors fans. As Curry mentioned, this is simply the nature of being a veteran this late into his career, as there are different health-related things that need to be managed throughout the course of a season.
In addition to Curry’s health, the Warriors are focused on getting back in the win column. Their loss on Saturday dropped them to 12-7 which is fourth in the Western Conference standings.
