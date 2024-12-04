Steph Curry Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement After Warriors-Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors dropped their fifth-straight game on Tuesday night, falling to the Denver Nuggets in what was another frustrating loss. With a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, Golden State was unable to execute on either end down the stretch.
While there were a lot of self-inflicted errors for Golden State in the fourth quarter, the dominant play of Nikola Jokic was again a massive factor. Finishing with 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals, Jokic had 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Widely considered the frontrunner for his fourth MVP award, Jokic showed exactly why that is the case in this win over Golden State.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Warriors star Steph Curry acknowledged the winnable nature of this game, but also gave Jokic his credit.
"I don't know the answer to the why,” Curry said when asked about Golden State’s collapse down the stretch. “Jokic is good.”
There is a lot of mutual respect between these two superstars, as they have competed against each other several times over the years in exciting Western Conference battles. Tuesday’s game was another one, with it going in favor of the Nuggets.
The Warriors have an opportunity to get back in the win column on Thursday night when they face the Houston Rockets at home.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'