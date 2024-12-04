Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement After Warriors-Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Joey Linn

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center.
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors dropped their fifth-straight game on Tuesday night, falling to the Denver Nuggets in what was another frustrating loss. With a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, Golden State was unable to execute on either end down the stretch.

While there were a lot of self-inflicted errors for Golden State in the fourth quarter, the dominant play of Nikola Jokic was again a massive factor. Finishing with 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals, Jokic had 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Widely considered the frontrunner for his fourth MVP award, Jokic showed exactly why that is the case in this win over Golden State.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Warriors star Steph Curry acknowledged the winnable nature of this game, but also gave Jokic his credit.

"I don't know the answer to the why,” Curry said when asked about Golden State’s collapse down the stretch. “Jokic is good.”

There is a lot of mutual respect between these two superstars, as they have competed against each other several times over the years in exciting Western Conference battles. Tuesday’s game was another one, with it going in favor of the Nuggets.

The Warriors have an opportunity to get back in the win column on Thursday night when they face the Houston Rockets at home.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News