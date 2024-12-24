Steph Curry Makes Honest Statement on Possible LeBron James Team-Up
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James joined forces this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, leading Team USA to an undefeated gold medal run. The duo’s chemistry had fans intrigued about the possibility of an NBA team-up, especially after last season’s ESPN report about Golden State’s inquiry into a James trade.
While the idea of a James-Curry NBA duo is exciting, it’s something the Warriors star does not believe will ever happen. Making an honest statement about that during a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Curry shared his thoughts on the possibility.
"Probably not," Curry admitted. "But I think the what-ifs and all that type of stuff, you kind of just leave that for whatever platform people want to talk about it. We just hoop."
It is no secret that the Warriors have been interested in the possibility of pairing Curry and James in Golden State, but with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer not interested in leaving Los Angeles, it seems very unlikely.
The Lakers and Warriors will face off on Christmas, headlining the NBA’s slate of games. While neither Pacific Division team is playing at they level they’d like to be, there is always the possibility of a Curry or James-led team making a run at any point.
As both players keep saying, these matchups must be cherished because there may not be many left.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'