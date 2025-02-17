Steph Curry Makes NBA History in All-Star Game
In the first year of the NBA's revamped All-Star Game, Shaq's OGs beat Chuck's Global Stars 41-25 in the championship. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 15 points on 6-7 shooting from the field, but Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry took home All-Star Game MVP honors.
Curry dropped 12 points on 4-8 shooting from deep in the championship, including a couple of ridiculous shots that only Steph can hit. Through two games, Curry had 20 points and 10 rebounds, but his half-court shot was certainly the highlight of the night.
On top of an incredible performance from Curry to win the All-Star Game, the Warriors superstar made history. With his MVP performance, Curry becomes the oldest guard in NBA history to win All-Star Game MVP, and the second oldest player to ever win the award, trailing Shaquille O'Neal by just one week.
While fans have had mixed reactions to this new All-Star Game format, Curry took full advantage and put on a show for the fans. This is Curry's second career All-Star Game MVP, the first since the 2021-22 season when he dropped 50 points with 16 made three-pointers.
Curry always gets hot at the right moments, especially in All-Star Games. As one of the most entertaining players in league history, Curry certainly knows how to put on a show.
