Steph Curry Makes NBA History in All-Star Game

Warriors superstar Steph Curry made NBA history with an incredible All-Star Game performance

Logan Struck

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq's OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating Chuck's Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In the first year of the NBA's revamped All-Star Game, Shaq's OGs beat Chuck's Global Stars 41-25 in the championship. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 15 points on 6-7 shooting from the field, but Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry took home All-Star Game MVP honors.

Curry dropped 12 points on 4-8 shooting from deep in the championship, including a couple of ridiculous shots that only Steph can hit. Through two games, Curry had 20 points and 10 rebounds, but his half-court shot was certainly the highlight of the night.

On top of an incredible performance from Curry to win the All-Star Game, the Warriors superstar made history. With his MVP performance, Curry becomes the oldest guard in NBA history to win All-Star Game MVP, and the second oldest player to ever win the award, trailing Shaquille O'Neal by just one week.

While fans have had mixed reactions to this new All-Star Game format, Curry took full advantage and put on a show for the fans. This is Curry's second career All-Star Game MVP, the first since the 2021-22 season when he dropped 50 points with 16 made three-pointers.

Curry always gets hot at the right moments, especially in All-Star Games. As one of the most entertaining players in league history, Curry certainly knows how to put on a show.

Logan Struck
