Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing a highly-anticipated game on Wednesday night. This game is not only a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, but it is also a battle of two of the NBA’s top teams to start the season. Golden State entered this game 6-1 through their first seven games, while Boston entered 7-1 on the year.
Jaylen Brown was ruled out before this game began, but there was still plenty of star power on both sides between Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, and others. Curry returned on Monday against the Washington Wizards from a three-game injury absence. Injuring his ankle last week against the LA Clippers, Curry has since recovered from that injury and has been playing at a high level.
Entering the fourth quarter against the Celtics, Curry had tallied 17 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Closing out the game with a strong fourth, Curry finished with 27 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.
Along with his season-high in points, Curry made NBA history by moving to 30th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Wearing No. 30 his entire career, this was somewhat of a symbolic milestone for the NBA’s all-time leader in made three-pointers. Still with a lot of high-level basketball ahead of him, Curry will only continue to ascend up the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Golden State entered the fourth quarter with one-point lead, and ended up winning 118-112. This game certainly lived up to the hype. The Celtics are the defending champions, so many expected them to be one of the NBA’s best teams this season, but Golden State has come as a bit of a surprise.
Curry's performance against the Celtics in the 2022 Finals was historic, as he took home his first Finals MVP award. The Warriors star always seems to play well in Boston.
