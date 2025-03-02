Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-76ers
At this point, it feels like there's no more shooting history that Steph Curry could make. The Golden State Warriors guard has accomplished almost everything there is to do as a shooter, but there was actually a big feat he achieved on Saturday night.
According to @NBAcrazystats, Curry recorded his 848th career game with at least two made three-point field goals and passed Ray Allen for the most in NBA history. No player in the history of the league has made at least two three-pointers in every game as Curry has.
Here is a list of accomplishments Curry now holds in terms of three-pointers made.
- 12th all-time in games with at least 1 three-pointer made with 964
- 1st all-time in games with 2+ three-pointers made with 848
- 1st all-time in games with 3+ three-pointers made with 695
- 1st all-time in games with 4+ three-pointers made with 530
- 1st all-time in games with 5+ three-pointers made with 380
- 1st all-time in games with 6+ three-pointers made with 236
- 1st all-time in games with 7+ three-pointers made with 144
- 1st all-time in games with 8+ three-pointers made with 88
- 1st all-time in games with 9+ three-pointers made with 45
- 1st all-time in games with 10+ three-pointers made with 26
- 1st all-time in games with 11+ three-pointers made with 14
- 1st all-time in games with 12+ three-pointers made with 3 (tied with one player)
- 1st all-time in games with 13+ three-pointers made with 1 (tied with three other players)
While Curry may be excited about making history against the 76ers, the more important accomplishment was walking away with the win and finishing the night as the sixth seed. Unfortunately, the Warriors couldn't get the job done against a slumping 76ers team.
Hopefully, Jimmy Butler returns soon, because it seems clear that the Warriors need him in order to compete.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball