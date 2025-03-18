Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors, and especially Steph Curry, couldn't be more grateful for the acquisition of Jimmy Butler before the NBA trade deadline. Since then, the Warriors have started looking like the team they were in the first part of the season, as they now have a shot to get homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
While Butler has been doing his thing on the court for the Warriors, it can't be overlooked just how dominant Curry has been since the trade. Seemingly breaking records left and right, Curry did so yet again on Monday night in their contest against the Denver Nuggets.
Entering the game needing just four assists, Curry did that and more to surpass NBA legend Tiny Archibald to become 29th all-time in assists. Curry now trails Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, who resides at 28th.
Even though Curry is best known for his prolific long-range shooting—he is the NBA's all-time leader in made threes—he still boasts a more than respectable career assists average of 6.4. While teammate Draymond Green has also been the primary playmaker for Golden State, Green currently ranks outside the Top 75 in career assists.
Regardless, it's an impressive accomplishment for Curry who continues to climb up the all-time ranks in the eyes of fans and media in the twilight of his career. If Curry has at least 300 assists next season, he has a solid chance at reaching the Top 25 if he passes up Conley.
