Steph Curry Makes New Announcement
There is a lot happening with the Golden State Warriors as the opening night of free agency approaches. While there is a lot of pressure on the Warriors to make win-now moves around Steph Curry, the star point guard is having a successful summer regardless of what his team does.
Having made some big moves off the court this summer, Curry and his UNDERRATED Golf brand recently announced his latest business endeavor, which is an exciting collaboration with Golf Pride. Per a press release from UNDERRATED, this collaboration has produced a limited-edition golf club grip kit that "exemplifies their shared commitment to making golf more accessible to young athletes in often overlooked communities."
In an Instagram video that announced the partnership, Curry said, "I am super excited to have the limited edition UNDERRATED Golf Pride collaboration. These grips were specifically for the UNDERRATED tour athletes, but you can get your hands on them too."
In an additional statement per the press release, Curry said the following:
"I have played Golf Pride grips for many years and am pleased to have another partner who fully embraces the vision of UNDERRATED Golf. I’m extremely proud to have played a part in designing such a unique experience and what it means for the continued growth of golf in our local communities."
This is an exciting announcement from Curry who continues to grow basketball and golf at the same time.
