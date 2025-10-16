Steph Curry Makes Warriors Fans Miss Kevon Looney With Sincere Message
The Golden State Warriors are embarking on the 2025-26 campaign without one of their most beloved familiar faces, after the New Orleans Pelicans acquired three-time NBA Champion center Kevon Looney with a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency that put an end to Looney’s decade-long stint in the Bay Area.
Looney is set to link with former Warriors guard Jordan Poole in New Orleans, reuniting the pair of key players from Golden State’s 2022 title-winning team. While Looney is certainly a significant sentimental loss for Warriors fans because of his connection to the dynasty, recently acquired center Al Horford should be a sizeable upgrade as the team’s new starting center.
Not having Looney around the team anymore is also a big loss for superstar point guard and four-time MVP Stephen Curry, who gave his former big man a heartfelt shoutout in a recently released video with champion golfer Bryson DeChambeau.
In a segment of the video that features Curry lifting weights, he made sure Looney knew his presence was felt.
“Where’s Loon at when you need him?” Curry said. “Toon, this is for you dog. I know we’re not together anymore, but … big guards baby. I’m on the other side of the weight rack, you know what he’s wasting.”
Looney's Championship Stint
Looney played a vital reserve role on the Warriors’ 2017 and 2018 championship teams before becoming the starting center ahead of the team’s fourth championship-winning season in 2021-22. He was again the Warriors' everyday starting center in 2022-23, finishing the regular season averaging career highs with 7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
The 29-year-old saw his role reduced in Golden State the previous two seasons, starting in 36 of his 74 appearances in 2023-24 and in just six of his 76 appearances this past season. Regardless, one of Looney’s best traits is his availability, as he’s played in 66+ games in all but four seasons in his decade-long career.
Looney (and Poole) are scheduled to return to the Chase Center with the Pelicans for a Saturday, Nov. 29 matchup against the Warriors. That game is set for a 5:30 p.m. local time tip-off and will be broadcast live for a national audience on NBATV.
The first meeting between the two teams this season will actually occur in New Orleans on Nov. 16, but that won’t be nationally broadcast. The third and final regular-season meeting will also take place in New Orleans on Feb. 24.