Steph Curry Makes Warriors History With All-Star Announcement
The 74th NBA All-Star game is on the horizon, as the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center in San Francisco will be the hosts for the star-studded weekend. With the All-Star game making a drastic change to a new four-team format, fans will all be watching to see who walks away with the $1.8 million prize pool.
Headling at the guard position in the Western Conference is Warriors star Stephen Curry, who earned his 11th selection in his 16th NBA season. While it serves as another accomplishment in the Hall of Fame resume of Curry, he also made franchise history in the process.
"Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named a starter in the 74th NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Curry earns his 11th All-Star nod (10th start), passing Paul Arizin for most All-Star selections in Warriors franchise history," the Warriors said in a press release.
"We wanted to congratulate Stephen Curry on passing our beloved father and grandfather in All-Star Game appearances," said Paul Arizin's son, Michael, on behalf of the Arizin family. "Both Stephen and my father were unheralded prospects who came out of nowhere to completely change the game, with my father popularizing the jump shot and Stephen taking the shot even further quite literally. Stephen seems to have many of the characteristics that my father did: hard-working, humble, family-oriented, and a terrific player who plays the game the right way."
Arizin starred for the Warriors back in the 1950s and early 60s, back when the franchise was located in Philadelphia. He was also a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, named back in October 2021.
