Steph Curry, NBA Players React to Ex-Warriors Champion's Post
The Golden State Warriors are just over three years removed from their last NBA title, which they won in six games against the Boston Celtics after trailing 2-1 in the series. Perhaps the most impressive title they've won in the Steph Curry era, the Warriors are looking to chase one more before the NBA legend nears the end of his Hall of Fame career.
But looking back on those championship teams, there were plenty of new and old faces across that 2022 NBA Finals roster. From returning veterans like Andre Iguodala to rookies like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, Curry also had a special connection on that team: a family member. In a recent social media post, Curry and members of the championship team sent their reactions.
Taking to his social media, Curry's brother-in-law and NBA guard Damion Lee shared a photo of his new haircut. Seeing this, Curry and others took to the comments to share their reactions.
"Let me get a feature 🤓," Warriors guard Steph Curry said.
"Who the features on the album? 😂," ex-Warriors forward Eric Paschall commented.
"Tough 🔥," Miami Heat forward and 2022 Champion Andrew Wiggins said.
"no u didn’t," Chicago Bulls wing Dalen Terry shared.
"This AI," free agent forward Torrey Craig replied.
"Sharp brotha 🔥," ex-NBA forward Nassir Little commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, plenty of comments came in for Lee's new haircut. To no surprise, Steph's sister and Lee's wife, Sydel, added with "Heyyyy. How you doinnnn👀."
Who Is Damion Lee?
While some NBA fans might just know him as the husband of Steph Curry's sister, Sydel, the reality is that he's a talented basketball player.
Damion Lee was a star at Drexel across four seasons, averaging 21.4 points per game in his fourth and final season with the Dragons. With a year of eligibility remaining, he decided to transfer and play for the Louisville Cardinals, where he'd average 15.9 points per game.
Going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Lee would sign a deal with the Boston Celtics, only to be waived just over a month later. His first action in the NBA came with the Atlanta Hawks, who turned his two 10-day contracts into a standard for the rest of the season. Averaging 10.7 points across 15 games, it was major for Lee to prove to NBA teams he belonged.
Lee would then join Golden State in 2018, staying with the team through the 2021-22 season. He'd leave in free agency to join the Phoenix Suns in 2022, but is now a free agent.
