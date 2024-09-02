Steph Curry on Verge of Making Amazing NBA History Next Season
Steph Curry is no stranger to making history in the NBA. The once-in-a-generation guard has already shattered the NBA's all-time three-pointer record, but he's on pace to do something no one has ever expected next season (h/t Reddit).
Curry is only 253 three-pointers away from joining the 4,000-made three-pointers club. 253 may sound like a ton of threes, but since 2012-2013, he's only made under 250 threes twice in his career. The first time was in the 2017-2018 season when he only played in 51 games and made 212 threes. The second time was during the 2019-2020 season when he only played in 5 games.
It's safe to say, that barring any major injury, Steph Curry will cross the 4,000 made three-pointers mark next season.
To put things into perspective, Steph Curry made 3,747 threes in his career, and the next highest person is Ray Allen with 2,973. The top five list features Steph Curry, Ray Allen, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Reggie Miller. It speaks volumes not only to Steph Curry for how far he is on the list, but also to Ray Allen and Reggie Miller for being able to stay in the top 5 despite not playing basketball in years.
Whoever that next best three-point shooter is after Steph Curry will have it very tough. It'll likely be over a decade before anyone makes 4,000 threes in the NBA again.
