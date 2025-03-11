Steph Curry Partners With Giannis Antetokounmpo in Exciting Announcement
Steph Curry has been incredibly busy off of the basketball court this season.
On the same week that Curry was announced as the assistant GM role for Davidson College basketball, he's been announced for another major partnership.
It was revealed on Tuesday that Curry will be an investor in Unrivaled Basketball, a women's 3-on-3 basketball league featuring WNBA players in their offseason.
"We are absolutely thrilled to announce another champion added to the Unrivaled Investor family! Steph Curry is Unrivaled," the organization said on social media.
Curry joins a list of very illustrious athletes as an investor, including Carmelo Anthony, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michael Phelps. The Warriors guard also made a public statement about the partnership
"I am incredibly proud to join the Unrivaled family as the league continues to set a new standard for how women's professional sports should operate — empowering athletes and ensuring they have a real stake in their own success," Curry said in a statement. "Unrivaled is not just innovating the way we play basketball, but also how we value and invest in the athletes who drive the game forward."
Year by year, the WNBA has been growing and becoming more popular in the mainstream. With investors like Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league has good ambassadors to push it even further.
