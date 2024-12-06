Steph Curry Posts Reaction to Jonathan Kuminga’s Performance in Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors headed into their Thursday night matchup against the Houston Rockets on a five-game losing streak and without their veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Despite the odds being stacked against them, Golden State prevailed to win 99-93 and earn their 13th win of the season.
While Golden State saw a strong outing from Andrew Wiggins with 23 points and nine rebounds, it was another Warriors forward who led the way with his performance. Forward Jonathan Kuminga finished with a game-high 33 points and added seven rebounds as the 22-year-old showed flashes of what he can be in an expanded role. With this performance, Kuminga sparked his All-Star teammate to give him his flowers on social media.
Curry posted to his X account saying "Take over then 🙌🏽" to a video of Kuminga hitting the game-sealing and-one over multiple Rockets defenders.
As talk continues around the Warriors' need to acquire a scoring threat alongside Curry in an attempt to make a serious playoff push, Kuminga showed the organization tonight that he can be that option when given the opportunity. In his past two games as a starter, Kuminga has averaged 26 points and six rebounds.
This past offseason, Golden State and Kuminga were unable to agree to a contract extension for the fourth-year forward as he is set to enter restricted free agency in the offseason.
