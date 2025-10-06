Steph Curry Reacts to Al Horford's Warriors Debut vs Lakers
The Golden State Warriors began their preseason slate with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors came out victorious, with performances all around, with a 111-103 final score.
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Al Horford, all 35 years or older, played around 15 minutes each during the game.
Curry was in midseason form, with an efficient 14 points in his outing. But with that being said, he praised his new teammate in Horford, who came out facilitating and finished with three blocks. The Warriors historically have been a very small team, so for Horford to immediately establish himself with a defensive-oriented game was a welcome sight.
Curry's Praise For Horford
The guard described Horford as a high-IQ player, believing he'll be able to fit with any lineup the Warriors might deploy.
“He gives space, he gives his presence on the defensive end, you saw the pass he made to me out of the corner. It’s just kind of the unspoken chemistry that will continue to get better," said Curry of the 39 year-old.
He continued, "(Horford) is multidimensional as a (center). I'm excited to see what that looks like for me, for Jimmy (Butler), (Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond (Green)."
Horford's Immediate Impact -- Where Will The Warriors Take This?
Those three blocks Horford had really set the tone. It's already been established that he has this veteran IQ, but fans were able to finally see that in person with his performance. While he will be adjusting to a new team and their schemes, he still looks like a plug-and-play piece.
For a team trying to win a championship, especially with a core that's been together for so long, that really helps the process move quicker. It allows Golden State to focus on winning basketball games rather than learning how to play with each other.
Where this goes from here is unknown. It's been one game, one sample. The Warriors still have an entire season left to play, and there are still a lot of questions and variables that could come into play.
The team will need to remain healthy and rested, as the team's core is mostly older players. If April arrives and the Warriors have acquired a playoff spot, there should be no reason to count these players out.
Horford played the exact way the organization wanted him to, and his teammate is pleased with his performance. If he keeps this up, the Warriors could do some damage in the West. If he's available for their next preseason game, the next opportunity fans will get to see him is Wednesday, October 8th, at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.