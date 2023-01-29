Steph Curry Reacts to Being an All-Star

Steph Curry may be a 9x All-Star, but that doesn't mean he isn't grateful for the opportunity. Steph was recently named as a 9x All-Star this week and was asked about his reaction, to which he gave a very humbling response.

"I appreciate everybody that voted, first and foremost," Curry said. "It's been an amazing run, being able to represent the team at the All-Star Game, it's something you never ever take for granted. Obviously, as a starter, reserve, no matter how you get there, you want to be recognized in that respect. So I appreciate everybody that voted, and just an honor to keep doing it this many years. It's been awesome, so hopefully, there's more in the future, but I'm gonna enjoy it and represent all of dub nation out there, my teammates, and everybody that's been a part of that journey, and it's an amazing honor for sure. Draymond said some amazing words pregame that spoke to how you never take it for granted."

Even though Steph Curry is 34 years old, he'll still have more All-Star selections ahead of his career. It's hard to believe, but the day may come sooner than you think when fans won't see Steph Curry in an All-Star game again. For now, just enjoy Steph Curry while you can, and appreciate his greatness.

