Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Petty Reaction to Being Called One Dimensional

Steph Curry's Petty Reaction to Being Called One Dimensional

The Petty King strikes again!

Steph Curry is the Petty King. Whenever someone says something bad about him, he finds a way to be petty about it. So, when Mike James called him "one dimensional" Curry found a way to squeeze in a petty joke.

Curry was asked what it would be like if he went against any of his campers during his training camp, to which he an incredibly petty answer.

"It's all bad for them," Curry said. "All bad for them. Even as one-dimensional as I am."

Curry then broke out into huge laughter, admitting he was referencing Mike James' comments. 

"I'm sorry," Curry laughed. "I'm petty! I'm so petty! So petty, keep it going! I like that one a lot though, sorry. Gotta keep that."

There are a lot of things players could call Steph Curry, but "one-dimensional" clearly isn't one of them. If Curry was one-dimensional, his offense would be much easier to stop - instead, he's one of the most prolific offensive players in NBA history. Knowing Steph Curry, he's definitely going to hang onto James' comments throughout the entire year.

Steph Curry does a good job of embarrassing players during his stretches of the amazing offensive display. One thing is for sure though, the next time Curry plays Mike James won't be a good time for Mike James - he's going to make sure of it.

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

USATSI_17652474_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Petty Reaction to Being Called One Dimensional

By Farbod Esnaashari16 seconds ago
USATSI_18237763_168390270_lowres
News

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
usatsi_18569400
News

Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_18081858_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Details Roles For Newest Warriors Players

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
stephen-curry-and-chris-paul_d5uvxrbvjf641axiqfq6crdn0
News

Former Teammate Ranks Chris Paul's Handles Over Steph Curry's

By Joey LinnAug 3, 2022 11:38 PM EDT
KTJ2HH4EGZCGPJPPCCBNJUY6RA
News

Top-10 Most Valuable Sports Franchises Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 3, 2022 11:15 PM EDT
Steve-Kerr-James-Wiseman-USA-15847740
News

Steve Kerr Reveals James Wiseman's Role Next Season

By Joey LinnAug 3, 2022 10:40 PM EDT
USATSI_18627965_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Photo of Young Steph Curry Guarding Legendary NBA Player Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 3, 2022 5:07 PM EDT
USATSI_17897733_168390270_lowres
News

JaMychal Green Reveals He Played Through Injury Last Season

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 2, 2022 10:01 PM EDT