Steph Curry's Petty Reaction to Being Called One Dimensional

Steph Curry is the Petty King. Whenever someone says something bad about him, he finds a way to be petty about it. So, when Mike James called him "one dimensional" Curry found a way to squeeze in a petty joke.

Curry was asked what it would be like if he went against any of his campers during his training camp, to which he an incredibly petty answer.

"It's all bad for them," Curry said. "All bad for them. Even as one-dimensional as I am."

Curry then broke out into huge laughter, admitting he was referencing Mike James' comments.

"I'm sorry," Curry laughed. "I'm petty! I'm so petty! So petty, keep it going! I like that one a lot though, sorry. Gotta keep that."

There are a lot of things players could call Steph Curry, but "one-dimensional" clearly isn't one of them. If Curry was one-dimensional, his offense would be much easier to stop - instead, he's one of the most prolific offensive players in NBA history. Knowing Steph Curry, he's definitely going to hang onto James' comments throughout the entire year.

Steph Curry does a good job of embarrassing players during his stretches of the amazing offensive display. One thing is for sure though, the next time Curry plays Mike James won't be a good time for Mike James - he's going to make sure of it.

