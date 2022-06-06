Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Blowout Game 2 Victory

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to even the NBA Finals at 1-1

AP Photo

The Golden State Warriors answered their Game 1 collapse with a convincing blowout win in Game 2, accomplishing their urgent goal of sending this series to Boston tied at one win a piece. It was mostly Steph Curry for the first half of this game, with both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole struggling; however, a flurry from Poole to end the third quarter helped give Golden State a comfortable lead entering the final frame.

After the buzzer sounded, superstar point guard Steph Curry said, "Jayson and Jaylen got off to a decent start, but we made them take tough shots. And then offensively, we were a little more organized with what we were trying to do from the jump, so we said we needed to play with desperation and that's what we did. Good feeling to get back on track, now we gotta take it on the road."

After surrendering a late double-digit lead in the series opener, the Warriors were determined to keep their foot on the gas in this one, breaking the game open when they had the opportunity to do so. While each win just counts as one, a dominant effort like this will certainly give the Warriors some additional confidence as they head into what projects to be a hostile environment in Boston.

Going down 2-0 with both losses coming at home would have certainly been a gut punch, so the Warriors rightfully approached this game with the appropriate sense of urgency. It led to a convincing win, and they will look to take this momentum on the road with them for games three and four.

