Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Blowout Loss in Game 5

Steph Curry Reacts to Blowout Loss in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors fell 134-95 to the Memphis Grizzlies

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors fell 134-95 to the Memphis Grizzlies

With a chance to win the series, the Golden State Warriors came out and had their worst performance possible, losing 134-95 to a Memphis Grizzlies team missing Ja Morant. The game was a blowout from the start, as Memphis brought a 27-point lead into halftime; however, it really got out of hand in the second half, with Memphis extending their lead to as many as 52 points in that 3rd quarter.

Steph Curry, who was removed from the game midway through the 3rd along with his fellow starters, shared his thoughts after the game. "Everything. They obviously came out with a sense of urgency, and our game plan... we did everything wrong," Steph said when asked what the primary issues were.

It has been a productive postseason for Curry so far, who has found a way to make an immense impact despite his three-point shot continuing to fall at a clip much below what he has become used to; however, his three-point percentage has now dipped to 32% in the series, which is a staggering number for the game's greatest shooter.

When asked how he feels about his personal play, Steph said, "Good enough to have three wins... I don't need the kinda qualitative numbers, it's just how do you win... The only thing is I probably want to be a little more efficient with shooting the ball, but I'm not worried with that outcome either."

While this is an embarrassing loss for a Golden State Warriors team that has championship aspirations, they now have an opportunity to close the series out at home, where they have been dominant this postseason. The Memphis Grizzlies have proven all season that they can dominate without Ja Morant, and they solidified that in this Game 5 blowout.

The two teams will now travel back to San Francisco where Game 6 will tip-off on Friday evening at 7:00 PST.

Watch: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Laugh While Grizzlies Play 'Whoop That Trick'

CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

Klay Thompson Praises Warriors Fans For Booing Dillon Brooks

1200x0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Blowout Loss in Game 5

By Joey Linnjust now
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Injured Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant chats with his teammates on the sidelines while they play the Golden State Warriors during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja Morant Hits Twitter after Grizzlies Blowout Warriors in Game 5

By C.J. Peterson20 minutes ago
curry_draymond_laugh
News

Watch: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Laugh While Grizzlies Play 'Whoop That Trick'

By Joey Linn46 minutes ago
cj-mccollum-steph-curry-USATSI-12749984
News

CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
USATSI_18237763_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 5

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 10, 2022
https---fansided.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2022-01-1364131792
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Likely Done For The Playoffs

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
klay-thompson-golden-state-warriors_1qm6naamh15hn1xl7bm4qd8h6v
News

Klay Thompson Praises Warriors Fans For Booing Dillon Brooks

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
1318557230.0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
Apr 2, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Tests Positive for COVID-19

By C.J. PetersonMay 9, 2022