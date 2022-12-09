Steph Curry Reacts to Brittney Griner Returning Home

As the country remained persistent in their advocacy for Brittney Griner while the WNBA star was detained in Russia, the United States Government was working on ways to bring her home. NBA stars had been outspoken on Griner's situation for months, and their voices helped apply pressure while ensuring she was not forgotten.

It was announced on Thursday that Griner had been freed in a prisoner swap with Russia for Viktor Bout, and she was seen on a flight back home to the United States shortly after the news was announced. This was much to the delight of those who had been calling for her to be freed, including Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

While speaking at Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Awards, Curry opened his speech with a message for Griner, and his thoughts on her return back to the United States.

"Before we get the festivities started, I thought it was especially important to acknowledge a very special celebration and a very great outcome for Brittney Griner today," Curry said. "We are glad that she's home. We are glad that she's reunited with her family. It is a constant reminder of everybody continuing to use their platforms to speak on issues that are meaningful and can move the needle. Thank you to President Biden and his administration for being a part of the fight."

Curry continued, saying, "But it's also a reminder that we all need to stay engaged in the fight to protect American citizens at home and abroad who are wrongfully detained... BG, we love you, we thank you for your sacrifice and your continued perseverance and patience to get through this process, and I hope you enjoy reuniting with your family."

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors