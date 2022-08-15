Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk

While it seems like it was just recently that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had his son Bronny following him around the arena as a young kid, the high school standout is now putting on a show himself. Recently throwing down a viral dunk, Bronny James has been trending on social media all day. The latest to share their reaction to the poster jam was superstar point guard Steph Curry:

With kids of his own, Steph knows what it's like to be a proud parent. While his kids are younger than LeBron's, Steph can certainly imagine the excitement that LeBron felt as a dad in this moment. Rivals on the court, both Steph and LeBron are friends off the court, and can appreciate moments like this together.

LeBron has often shared his desire to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA, and the possibility certainly remains a real one. As LeBron continues to age well, making it seem as if he can stick around for at least couple more seasons, his longevity is not a major concern. Bronny's NBA-trajectory is also starting to take shape, with highlights such as these increasing the excitement surrounding his future.

While there is still a lot that needs to go right between now and when LeBron could potentially team up with his son, fans are enjoying watching Bronny play at this level. The latest to share their excitement was Steph Curry.

Related Articles:

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration