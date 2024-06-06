Steph Curry Reacts to Cameron Brink's Big Announcement
The 2024 Summer Olympics are right around the corner, and project to be incredibly exciting. This is especially the case for USA Basketball, as their Men’s and Women’s teams are stacked. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the players headlining team USA this summer, as he will team up with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and several other top NBA players in pursuit of a gold medal.
As previously mentioned, USA’s Women’s Basketball team is also loaded with talent, including Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink. Brink has known Curry since she was young, as the two have been family friends for a long time. Sharing her team USA jersey on Instagram, Brink received a message from Curry that shared his excitement for the two of them representing their country this summer:
This should be a very exciting summer for USA Basketball, as both the Men’s and Women’s rosters include some of the very best basketball players in the world. Basketball is a global game that continues to receive some of its greatest contributions from players born outside of the United States, but Team USA seems to boast the best roster on paper for this Olympics run.
With the WNBA season underway, the NBA Finals around the corner, and the Olympics to follow, basketball fans should have a very fun summer.
