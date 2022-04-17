Steph Curry Reacts to Coming Off The Bench

In a surprising last minute decision, the Golden State Warriors brought Steph Curry off the bench in their playoff opener against the Denver Nuggets. As it was his first game back from injury, the team wanted to better control his minutes. In fact, it was reported on the broadcast that Steph himself made the final call, as he wanted to specifically play the last 5-6 minutes of each quarter, rather than resting for sporadic stretches throughout the course of the game.

When asked after the game about coming off the bench, Steph said, "Everything was smooth for the most part. Just understanding it was nice to get back out there, it was nice to to feel the playoff vibe again. Obviously it's different coming off the bench and trying to make the most of the minutes that are appropriate right now. Had to kinda control the adrenaline for those 6 minutes until I got out there, and everything went fine."

Steph went on to praise Jordan Poole and the rest of the team for the night they had, saying, "Obviously, watching JP do what he did, Draymond bringing the energy, defensive presence, just IQ, Klay getting off to a great start, and then everybody else stepping up and playing an amazing game, it was nice to just be out there with my guys."

On if he anticipates continuing to come off the bench for this series, Steph said, "I have no expectations on what's next. We're always trying to figure this out, because this is kinda a tough situation to deal with in terms of the quick ramp up that I've had, and this is a playoff type intensity and atmosphere. But I learned a lot just from watching Klay's comeback, knowing there's an energy to start, in terms of this is what I do and what I expect, but also how can I make these minutes the most impactful."

The Warriors will continue to explore what is best for Steph Curry and the team going forward.

