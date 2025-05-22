Steph Curry Reacts To Draymond Green Making NBA History
Warriors forward Draymond Green added yet another accolade to his long list of career achievements, as he was named to the 2025 NBA All-Defensive first team. It's Green's fifth time making the all-defensive first team and his first since 2021, as well as his ninth all-defense selection overall.
Franchise cornerstone Steph Curry took to Instagram shortly after the teams were released to congratulate his longtime partner-in-crime. Green and Curry have played 755 games together across 13 seasons, the longest pairing of teammates in the NBA.
"Been doing it your whole career but to be back on 1st team after a decade is crazy!," Curry wrote. "5-timer club. Congrats bro."
The Warriors, and Green in particular, face an offseason full of questions regarding how the team is going to build around the final years of Curry's career. Green is slated to make $25.8 million next season, but his name has consistently come up in conversations about potential trades.
With his ninth all-defense selection, Green now finds himself approaching company such as Scottie Pippen (10) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (11). Draymond's 2.48 stocks per game ranked eighth in the NBA and second among the league's power forwards.
Green was considered the betting favorite to win his second career NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award this season, but finished third in the voting behind Cleveland's Evan Mobley and Atlanta's Dyson Daniels. Green has previously won the award in 2017 and finished second in 2015 and 2016.
