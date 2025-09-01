Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Bold Proclamation
The Golden State Warriors have been receiving backlash from NBA fans for not making any moves this offseason, but the reality is, they would if they could. With Jonathan Kuminga continuing his negotiations with the Warriors now through September, the team is unable to agree to any deals with other free agents, as it would restrict them from signing Kuminga.
Looking at Golden State's roster, the core of the team that will determine how far they'll go is comprised of three players 35 years old or older: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. While all three players are still playing at a high level, the reality is they can't do it alone, especially with them being outside their prime years.
However, that doesn't seem to be the mindset of this core. With Curry and Green having four NBA Championships together, they're looking to fill up their hand with a fifth ring. Recently, in an offseason workout video with Green and Butler, the defensive star shared his bold statement for the upcoming season.
"And we getting that b**** this year," Green said, alluding to winning another NBA title. It's no surprise hearing that from Green, who's always been one of the most confident and outspoken players in the league. However, he got the backing from his star teammate as well.
"👀🙌🏽," Curry shared in response to the video and statement.
What Could Golden State's Roster Look Like Next Season?
At this rate, it's quite difficult to predict what could happen with Kuminga and his free agency drama. It seems like the realistic option at this point is Kuminga returns on the qualifying offer, meaning his long-term future in Golden State comes into question.
As for the other pieces on the roster, the Warriors will be looking for improved production from returners in Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and Quinten Post. On top of that group, rumors have connected them to several other role players that could join the team.
Names such as Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry have all been linked to joining the team, and while all are fine players, none of them are stars at this point in their careers. Therefore, the pressure on Curry, Butler, and Green to play at an All-Star level all of next season will be high.
However, if Golden State can bring Kuminga back on a tradeable contract and move him at the deadline for a quality starter, their odds of competing will get a bump, even in a tough Western Conference.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Stirs Pot With Bold Declaration for NBA Season
Steph Curry Reveals Possible New Career After NBA Retirement