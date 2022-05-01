Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Ejection

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies despite losing Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors got a massive Game 1 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, and they had to do it without Draymond Green for the entire 2nd half. Following a questionable ejection, that came after Green was assessed a flagrant 2, the Warriors were able to regain their focus and defeat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

After the game, Steph Curry said, "Just composure, obviously we've been here and understand that it's a 48-minute game. We gotta figure out a way. Obviously they're at home, got a lot of confidence, and they brought it to us in the first half. But we stuck with it, executed the game plan in the second half. Limited our fouling and our turnovers, and got great shots. Klay hit a big one, got a couple stops, and we steal a win."

When asked during his postgame press conference about Draymond Green's ejection, Steph said, "It's a tough call, obviously on the road. To start the series, and you get a guy like Draymond headed to the locker room. Nobody wants to see that, it's not good for the game. I didn't think he deserved that, obviously."

Draymond has yet to share his reaction, although he did tease a new podcast episode on his Instagram story. The feeling of confusion surrounding Green's ejection seems to be consistent throughout the team, but having secured the win, Golden State can now put that behind them and shift their focus to taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

