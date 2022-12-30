Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Incredible Defense vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors came away with their third-straight win on Wednesday night, defeating the Utah Jazz behind some incredible defense from Draymond Green, particularly down the stretch.

Without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, Green was one of the lone veterans out there for the Warriors, and he made his presence felt. Finishing with 6 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks, it was a classic stat line for Green, who has always found ways to impact the game without scoring much.

Green's three blocks were huge for the Warriors, and Steph Curry shared a simple reaction to one of them with a post on Instagram. Reposting Green's block on Jarred Vanderbilt, Curry shared a single emoji that captured his overall reaction to the incredible defensive effort:

© John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

While he has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, Curry has remained incredibly engaged on the bench, supporting his teammates through the highs and lows. His return is hopefully not too far away, but in the meantime, his leadership can still be felt from the bench.

The Warriors have strung together three-straight wins without both Curry and Wiggins, which is impressive regardless of who the opponents have been. With their win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas sparking some real confidence and momentum, the Warriors will look to keep that going while they await the return of their superstar point guard.

