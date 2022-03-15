Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Return

The Golden State Warriors got Draymond Green back from injury on Monday night, and the four-time All-Star did not disappoint. Putting up a classic Draymond line of 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists with a +24 plus/minus in just 20 minutes of action, Draymond looked very sharp for missing over two months.

After the game, Steph Curry shared his excitement for having Draymond back in the mix. "Just chemistry and understanding how to create good looks, especially when I'm off the ball... 10 years of that, so it shouldn't be that surprising," Steph said. Curry added that "He's been helping me and Klay get open for years. It's a clinic how he's impacting the game, even if he's not getting the shots."

Steph also emphasized the quality style of play the Warriors execute when Draymond is on the floor, saying, "I had a lot more space. I was able to kinda make them pay for playing a little softer on the pick and rolls... there aren't many times where we're coming down the court and picking iso... everybody gets to eat. It's what we do best. We gotta keep making that a priority, because it's a fun way to play the game when everybody gets involved."

On Draymond's overall impact, Steph said, "Its indispensable in terms of he just fills a lot of holes. His leadership, his demonstrative nature, his IQ on the court. To impact the game with some of the stat-lines he has... He's such a unique player in that respect. Kinda carving out his own lane. It works when everyone is working around him. He's just very heady on both sides of the ball. You can't really teach that." Steph admitted there was increased energy in the building, saying, "Very similar to Klay's night vs. Cleveland, you want everybody out there healthy playing the games. We know what he means for this team."

There has been a renewed spirit for the Warriors lately, as the team looks to be really breaking out of their prolonged slump. Steph Curry was dominant in this game, pouring in a game-high 47 points on 64% from the field and 7/14 from deep. He was understandably excited about the return of Draymond Green, as the two looked lethal in their minutes alongside one another.

