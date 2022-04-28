Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Eliminating Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors took care of business on Wednesday night, eliminating the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. It took a spirited effort down the stretch, as Jokic and the Nuggets would not go away. Steph Curry finished with 30-points, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the 14th most 30-point games in NBA playoff history. After the game, he shared his immediately reaction on the court.

"I think you could see these first three quarters, we forgot what it felt like to try to close out a game," Steph said. "The nerves, the energy in the building, the pressure of trying to do it at home and not having to go back to Denver... We still know how to do it, but you kinda had to grind it out. It's a good feeling to get the win."

On Gary Payton II's contributions, Steph added that "It's what we're all about, it's what he's all about. Obviously he's been through a lot in his career, bouncing all over the place. He shows how valuable he is on the defensive end obviously, but when he makes shots like that, and steps up in big moments, the way they're guarding him, he's just a huge boost. So the strength in numbers, we haven't lost that."

The Warriors got key contributions all around in addition to Steph's team-high 30 points, and it is why they are headed back to the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

