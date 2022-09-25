Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's High Praise

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Steph Curry Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's High Praise

Steph appreciates Giannis saying he is the game's best player
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When asked on media day about the "best player in the world" conversation, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said that title goes to Steph Curry. Not long after, Steph was asked about Antetokounmpo's comments, and said he felt the same way about Milwaukee's star in 2021.

"I would say the same thing, when you're facing the champions, that's part of the nature of the league," Steph said when asked about Antetokounmpo's high praise. "We all want to win the championship, and when you look at the team that's the last team standing - I was thinking the same thing about him last year, coming off their run. I appreciate the compliment, it's not gonna soften me up to get complacent at all, but you do appreciate the respect of your peers."

A real case for best in the world himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo chose to give Steph Curry that label, as he believes that spot goes to the last man standing. With Steph burning through the 2022 playoffs, winning his first Finals MVP, the last man standing at the end of last year's postseason was him.

Several teams have their sights set on taking down the Golden State Warriors this year, but Steph and his team are equally as motivated to defend their title. While he appreciates the high praise, Steph knows there is still work to be done.

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

1079434980.jpg
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's High Praise

By Joey Linn
steph-curry-giannis-antetokounmpo
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Steph Curry Best Player in The World

By Joey Linn
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during warm ups before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andre Iguodala will be rejoining the Golden State Warriors soon

By Joey Linn
Steve-Kerr-GETTY-1239018460
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Details From First Warriors Scrimmage

By Joey Linn
steph-curry-andre-iguodala
News

Andre Iguodala Reveals Steph Curry's Pitch to Bring Him Back

By Joey Linn
Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Injury Report: Warriors Fully Healthy Entering Training Camp

By Joey Linn
1196587951.jpg.0
News

Rate the Trade: Jakob Poeltl to the Warriors

By Joey Linn
draymond-green-called-out-reporters-in-angry-rant--when-you-assume-sht-its-ridiculous
News

Draymond Green Blasts NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver Situation

By Joey Linn
Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks with Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors GM Addresses Looming Financial Complications

By Joey Linn