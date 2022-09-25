Steph Curry Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's High Praise

When asked on media day about the "best player in the world" conversation, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said that title goes to Steph Curry. Not long after, Steph was asked about Antetokounmpo's comments, and said he felt the same way about Milwaukee's star in 2021.

"I would say the same thing, when you're facing the champions, that's part of the nature of the league," Steph said when asked about Antetokounmpo's high praise. "We all want to win the championship, and when you look at the team that's the last team standing - I was thinking the same thing about him last year, coming off their run. I appreciate the compliment, it's not gonna soften me up to get complacent at all, but you do appreciate the respect of your peers."

A real case for best in the world himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo chose to give Steph Curry that label, as he believes that spot goes to the last man standing. With Steph burning through the 2022 playoffs, winning his first Finals MVP, the last man standing at the end of last year's postseason was him.

Several teams have their sights set on taking down the Golden State Warriors this year, but Steph and his team are equally as motivated to defend their title. While he appreciates the high praise, Steph knows there is still work to be done.

