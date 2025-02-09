Steph Curry Reacts to Jimmy Butler's First Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors headed into the trade deadline as desperate buyers, looking to add a star player alongside Steph Curry to help the team after their season went downhill following a 12-3 start. After putting together a package of Andrew Wiggins, their 2025 first-round pick, and other players, the Warriors acquired Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
A fitting debut for Butler, the Warriors traveled to Chicago to face the Bulls, the franchise that drafted Butler and helped him develop into a star. The Warriors walked away with a convincing 132-111 win over the Bulls, and Curry was asked after the game what he thought of sharing the court with Butler.
"He’s like the exact opposite player of me," Curry said about Butler. "I took 16 threes and he shot one. He got to the free-throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun."
Butler finished his debut with 25 points, 11 of those coming from the free-throw line, and also added four assists. It was Butler's first game of NBA action since January 21st and the first time scoring 20 or more points since December 16th.
While the Bulls weren't much of a test in his first game with the team, Butler and the Warriors will play their final three games on the road before the All-Star break, all against playoff teams, with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
