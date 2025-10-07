Steph Curry Reacts to Jonathan Kuminga's First Game Back With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors opened up their 2025 preseason action on Sunday, as they put together a 111-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in front of the Chase Center crowd. The Warriors were led by Moses Moody with a game-high 19 points in just 15 minutes of action, as Golden State will need players like Moody and the rest of the supporting cast to step up throughout the 2025-26 season.
Of course, Golden State made some notable additions this offseason, like Al Horford, who made his Warriors debut on Sunday, but a couple of familiar faces also returned to action for the Warriors against the Lakers. This offseason, the Warriors re-signed free agents Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II, who each made an impact off the bench in their preseason opener.
Kuminga's preseason debut
Kuminga's contract negotiations with the Warriors were the spotlight of Golden State's offseason, as the two sides took months to finally reach an agreement for him to return to the team.
With many questions about Kuminga's future with the Warriors, and still more questions likely to come as we approach February's trade deadline, Kuminga looked impressive in his first game back in Golden State. Despite missing the first couple of days of training camp, Kuminga still showcased his versatility with five points, six rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes of action on Sunday.
After Sunday's win over the Lakers, Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about his performance and how the mentality has been on both sides since he re-signed.
"Like we said at media day, that stuff is part of the business and when he showed up on Thursday, it was business as usual," Curry said. "I'm not going to overanalyze every minute he's out there. It's not good for anybody. It's just, 'Can we win? Can he be a part of that, no matter how it looks?' Excited for him to get his legs underneath him and keep building."
Curry and the other Warriors veterans have been more focused on making sure the team is prepared for a championship-hopeful 2025-26 season. Of course, they have confidence that Kuminga can be a part of that, but his situation in the offseason was certainly frustrating for the organization.
Now that the situation is resolved, Kuminga, Curry, and the rest of the team can solely focus on being as good as possible and making sure they are ready for the 2025-26 season, starting with these preseason games.