Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Big Night

In what was by far his best game since returning from injury, Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson exploded for 38 points. His highest scoring output since March of 2019, Klay gave NBA fans a flashback to his dominant pre-injury form. One of the most lethal players in NBA history when hot, it was an iconic performance for Klay Thompson.

The Milwaukee Bucks deployed the "Anybody but Steph" defense on Steph Curry throughout most of this game, face guarding him with multiple defenders from the jump. This allowed open shots for Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins, but it was Klay who really got it going. After the game, Steph shared his excitement for Klay's big night with this instagram post:

via @stephencurry30 / instagram

This is what the Golden State Warriors envisioned when adding Klay Thompson back into the lineup. While Steph Curry has faced unprecedented double and triple-teams since his rise to greatness, there have only been a few instances throughout his career where teams could truly get away with forcing anybody but Steph to beat them. One of these instances was last season, when the Warriors surrounded Curry with a significant level of incompetence. There was always a vision of Klay Thompson returning and being the beneficiary of Steph's gravity again, and that was on full display Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Opting to start Curry, Poole, and Thompson alongside one another for the first time, this was exactly what the Golden State Warriors envisioned. Teams can still take away Steph Curry if they'd like, but if Klay and the supporting cast shoot like this, it will not be a winning strategy.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Clutch Threes

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With Steph Curry

Steph Curry Reacts to Davidson's Big Win