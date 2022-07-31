Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

USA Today

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With so many doubters, especially surrounding the return of Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are rightfully enjoying their championship victory tour. The previous two years included significant injuries that resulted in lost seasons, but the Warriors bounced back in grand fashion. Cruising through the Western Conference playoffs, and then defeating a Boston Celtics team that was touted as a bad matchup, the Warriors silenced any and all doubters.

As previously mentioned, much of the doubt surrounding Golden State was the return of Klay Thompson. Following a two-year absence, many felt as if he would not return to the level needed to win a championship. While it was understandably an up and down postseason for Klay, the now four-time champion had some huge moments that helped ascend his team right back atop the league.

In another celebratory post, Klay shared himself on a beach in the Bahamas, with "NBA Champs 2022" written in the sand. Steph Curry reposted the picture on his Instagram story, with the caption, "The champs are here!!!!"

IMG_5983

While the team has of course been working out in preparation for next year's title defense, they have rightfully taken time to enjoy accomplishing what many felt could not be done. The Western Conference projects to be difficult again next season, but if the Warriors once again remain healthy, they will be tough to beat.

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

Steph-Curry-Klay-Thompson-USA_1
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

By Joey Linn56 seconds ago
1411305588.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Charles Barkley Thinks Bob Myers is the 'Second-Best Thing' to Happen to Golden State

By C.J. PetersonJul 29, 2022 8:12 PM EDT
USATSI_17505583_168390270_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 29, 2022 3:17 PM EDT
stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Charles Barkley: Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas Greatest Point Guards Ever

By Joey LinnJul 28, 2022 8:51 PM EDT
USATSI_18532385_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Willing to Explore Other Teams if Warriors Don't Pay

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 28, 2022 5:42 PM EDT
Steph-Curry-Chase-GETTY-1240036596
News

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 27, 2022 10:28 PM EDT
USATSI_18364463_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 27, 2022 8:14 PM EDT
GettyImages-1353522768-scaled-e1641512518211-784x523
News

Report: Draymond Green Unlikely to get Max Contract Extension

By C.J. PetersonJul 27, 2022 5:26 PM EDT