Steph Curry Reacts to LeBron James Wanting to Play With Him

Lakers star LeBron James wants to play Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

Jae C. Hong/AP Images

On Wednesday morning, a new segment from Uninterrupted's The Shop came out. Amongst many things, it included LeBron James listing Steph Curry as one player in the league he would love to play with. Because the two superstars have shared so many battles, including four straight years in the NBA Finals, many have seen them as permanent rivals rather than potential teammates. LeBron sees it differently, and Steph Curry shared his reaction to those comments.

When shown what LeBron said, Curry laughed and said, "That is phenomenal. When did he say that? Was that on The Shop? Well, he got his wish, he was the [All-Star] Captain, he picked me the last two All-Star games. So I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now."

When asked how it makes him feel to hear this, Curry said, "I mean, whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with [you] from an MVP caliber dude like he is, one of the greatest of all-time, it's cool, amazing, but we can all live in that fantasy land, though."

From Steph's comments, it seems as if he recognizes how unrealistic a pairing with LeBron James would be. Steph Curry is not leaving The Bay, and while LeBron may not retire with the Lakers, it seems improbable the Warriors would ever have cap space for him during the remainder Steph's career.

