Steph Curry Reacts to Losing Three-Point Streak

For the first time in his career, Steph Curry failed to make a three in a playoff game. Snapping his NBA-record streak of 233-straight games with a made three, Curry went 0/9 from distance in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. Unsurprisingly, Steph will gladly take the win over anything else.

"All good things come to an end, glad I can stand here with a smile," Steph said when asked about losing his record breaking streak. As he always does, Steph kept his focus on the ultimate outcome, which was a win.

Now one win away from his fourth ring, and likely first Finals MVP award, Steph's focus remains on winning. That is the mindset of everybody on this Warriors team, which is what has allowed them to get the within one game of a title. Adversity has not escaped them during this run, but the Warriors have been able to fight back each time they've been knocked down up until this point.

When asked about Steph's off night, Steve Kerr said, "I think Boston did a really good job defensively, as we would expect, they're a great defensive team. I thought they put more pressure on him early, and then Steph missed some open ones too, so it's always a combination. Even for the best shooter in the world, games like this happen."

Kerr continued, saying, "I like Steph coming off of a game like this. I like his ability to bounce back. So to be able to win the game with our defense and with our depth, it was a great team effort."

While Steph will certainly look to bounce back with a solid individual performance in Thursday's Game 6, he will once again be focused on securing a win above everything else.

Related Articles

Andrew Wiggins Reacts to Incredible Game 5 Performance

LeBron James Blasts Steph Curry Haters

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Game 5 Struggles