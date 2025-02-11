Steph Curry Reacts to Making Big Warriors History
As time progresses, it's becoming more clear that Steph Curry is cementing his spot as the greatest player in Golden State Warriors history.
On Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Curry further cemented that status as he became the first player in Golden State Warriors history to reach 1,000 regular season games. It's an important stat for a player who revolutionized the image of the franchise. Prior to Curry, the Golden State Warriors were nowhere near the significant team that they are now.
After defeating the Bucks on Monday night, Curry reacted to finally reaching 1,000 games played for the Warriors.
"I know this year, year 16 is a special milestone for me and my family," Curry said. "My dad played 16 years in the league, I don't know how many games. I hope I got a lot more left. When I came into the league, this was the goal. So, 1,000 is a really cool milestone."
Additionally, Curry admitted just how impactful having Jimmy Butler on the team has been for both himself and the Warriors.
"Ebbs and flows of the season are crazy. It's an emotional rollercoaster if you allow it to, so I'm trying to stay even-keeled," Curry said. "Obviously, Jimmy is a big help these last two games, giving us a different option. Defensively, he's unbelievable, but offensively he gives us a different dynamic."
For the first time in what feels like a long time, the Golden State Warriors are finally over .500 with some light at the end of the tunnel.
