Steph Curry Reacts to Massive Win Over Boston Celtics

While it is still just December, this felt like a statement game for both the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. Seeing each other for the first time since the NBA Finals, the two teams have been playing much different basketball since then.

To start the new season, Boston has been the best team in the NBA. As for Golden State, it has been much more of a process. Had someone watched this game without knowing how the season had gone up until this point, there would have been no way to tell that Golden State was the struggling team. The defending champions made a statement by controlling this game essentially wire to wire, and putting it away in the late stages.

When asked about this big win after the game, Curry said, "We tried to defend without fouling, just make it tough on them. They have so many great guys that can put the ball in the basket. Tatum and Brown, they're playing an amazing high level of basketball. You gotta live with certain shots they take, but you just try to send a crowd and make them work for it all night. Then offensively, we moved the ball, Klay got us going early, and our defense connected to our offense, which was great."

When asked what this win does for the Warriors, Curry laughed and said, "It gets us over .500."

