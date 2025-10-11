Steph Curry Reacts to New NBA Rule That Could Greatly Benefit Him
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry’s 3-point shooting is already enough of a cheat code as it is, but a new NBA rule change was exhibited in the Warriors’ second preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Less than a minute into the game, Curry drilled a 3-pointer as he was high-fived by Trail Blazers defensive stalwart Toumani Camara. The foul was an example of the league’s new “hot-stove” contact rule, which means a foul will now be called if a defender hits the shooter's arm after the ball is released.
After the game, Curry spoke about how the rule change could benefit shooters and why he has been a proponent of implementing it for some time now. Curry argued that defenders have gone beyond what constitutes a natural basketball move to defend the 3-pointer and that it was an issue in the league that required an adjustment.
“We had the referee forum talking about all the points of emphasis from the summer, and that was one of them to me is kind of overdue,” Curry said. “Because it was a conversation of when you're shooting, how you protect the shooter, for me, like I play a little bit more defensively because I don't want to roll my ankle, like it's kind of like a natural instinct style."
“But when it became something where people were attacking hands, doing like, not just a closeout, but like a second motion, going in arms and hands and stuff like that, it's not basketball, has nothing to do with affecting a shot, it's more just putting people in danger, that type of thing, and it's avoidable," Curry admitted.
The New Rule Goes Both Ways
While Curry knows the rule will serve him well as someone who lives beyond the arc, he’s also aware that he’ll likely find himself arguing it on the reverse end when he gets caught with his hands in the cookie jar.
“You can still play great defense and avoid doing that, so I got that one,” Curry said. “I knew it was coming as soon as Camara came across, like, they call it the second action. You can have a contest and do what's kind of normal basketball defense, normal shot contest, but the second action act, you're coming through or delivering a blow or whatever."
Make no mistake, the new rule should greatly benefit Steph Curry. He's the greatest off-ball mover and shooter in the history of basketball, and if there's someone who could benefit from it, it's him. Curry even admitted that he's been trying to get these new calls for years.
“We've been trying to get that call for years, so I do appreciate that as a shooter, I'm sure I'll argue one, but if it happens to be another, that's just part of basketball.”