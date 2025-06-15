Steph Curry Reacts to Seth Curry's Instagram Post
While Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has dominated the NBA for countless seasons, the journey of his brother, Seth, cannot go overlooked. While the two-time MVP has sat comfortably with four championships on the West Coast, his younger brother has also made a name for himself in the league.
When many think of the Curry brothers together, their battle in the 2019 Western Conference Finals comes to mind. Beyond that season, the 34-year-old veteran has carved out a career as a spot-up shooter, playing for multiple teams, and now with the Charlotte Hornets.
Seth recently posted on Instagram, highlighting a training session in Orlando. His older brother commented under the post with some playful banter, joking about the basketball he was using in the session.
"My man playing with the original Dr Naismith rock???" Curry commented.
While the Hornets went abysmal 19-63, Seth managed to play 68 games, averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds on an impressive 45.6% shooting from three. He'll be entering unrestricted free agency this summer after signing a one-year, $3 million deal with Charlotte last year.
Steph, on the other hand, is entering a pivotal offseason with the Warriors. Golden State is looking to take advantage of the final years of his career, especially after acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. The Warriors had a successful second half of the season, but fell short in the playoffs.
Perhaps the brothers joining forces in the Golden State could be in the cards as the younger Curry brother looks for a team. His high-level shooting and floor spacing as a 6-foot-1 guard could draw interest from a few organizations.
