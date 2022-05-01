Steph Curry Reacts to Thrilling Game One Win

The Warriors hang on. Despite a questionable whistle all game, a Draymond Green ejection, and out of character shooting from Jaren Jackson Jr., Golden State held on to win 117-116 in Memphis. After the game, superstar point guard Steph Curry shared his immediate thoughts.

"Just composure, obviously we've been here and understand that it's a 48-minute game. We gotta figure out a way," Steph said. "Obviously they're at home, got a lot of confidence, and they brought it to us in the first half. But we stuck with it, executed the game plan in the second half. Limited our fouling and our turnovers, and got great shots. Klay hit a big one, got a couple stops, and we steal a win."

With all that went wrong for the Warriors in this game, being able to secure a victory on the road is big. They have now earned home court advantage in the series, which is something Steph also mentioned in his postgame interview.

"The core, we got championship DNA, and we wanna utilize that. On this stage, that's what it's all about. You can never let go of the rope in terms of feeling like you're out of a game, so big win for us. To start the series 1-0, get home-court advantage, and get greedy in the 2nd game," Curry said.

While Memphis will not go away, the Warriors have to feel pretty solid about where they are after a big win in the series opener.

Related Articles

LeBron James Reacts to Warriors Eliminating Nuggets

Steph Curry Reacts to Eliminating Denver Nuggets

Draymond Green Reveals What He Told Nikola Jokic After Game 5