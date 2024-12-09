Steph Curry Reacts to Viral Draymond Green Moment in Warriors vs Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors desperately needed a win tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Timberwolves had the Warriors' number for over a season - the Minnesota Timberwolves had won five straight games against the Warriors dating back to the 2022-2023 NBA season. This however changed tonight, when the Warriors beat the Timberwolves with a final score of 106-114.
Tonight's game was punctuated with a Draymond Green dunk, that went viral not only because of the emphatic slam but the "night night" celebration Draymond held from one end of the court to the other.
Steph Curry spoke to members of the media after the game and spoke about Draymond's celebration.
"We needed that moment, he needed that moment, he played amazing all night," said Curry. "Typical Draymond type of game where if you look at the stats if you didn't watch the game you probably be like oh um, but if you watched the game, you'd understand his impact and to finish it off like that. Me setting the screen, switching roles him getting up and dunking it, getting the crowd going, he didn't ask me about using the 'night night' beforehand so it was his night to shine."
In the Warriors' last game against the Timberwolves, Curry had warned Anthony Edwards that Golden State would get the last laugh the next time they faced off, and Curry stayed true to his word.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion