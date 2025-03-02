Steph Curry Reacts to Viral Dunk in Warriors-76ers
The Golden State Warriors broke their five-game win streak on Saturday in a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but superstar point guard Steph Curry did all he could to make it a game. Curry dropped 29 points and 13 assists in a losing effort, shooting 10-18 from the field and 5-12 from beyond the arc.
While Curry is undoubtedly the best shooter in NBA history, the superstar's highlight of the night came in an unexpected way. For the first time in six years, Curry threw down an in-game dunk.
Via NBA: "STEPH CURRY 2-FOOT HAMMER TIME 🔨🫣 It's his first in-game dunk in 6 years!"
Curry is not used to flying for a slam, and the NBA great said that it will likely be the last one of his career. Curry spoke on his highlight dunk following the loss.
"I've been feeling pretty good, been dealing with some knee stuff all year, and wanted to take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity," Curry said about his dunk. "That will probably be my last dunk though. I'm calling it right now, that was the last one."
Curry threw down just his 30th career dunk on Saturday, so the iconic number 30 will likely end on that mark. The 36-year-old is certainly getting older and continues to have ankle and knee injury concerns, so being done attempting dunks is no surprise.
The future Hall of Famer continues to affect the game in every other way, but it was nice to see him get up there and throw down one last dunk.
