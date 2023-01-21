Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup

Moving forward, it looks like the Golden State Warriors will be using a small ball starting lineup, replacing Kevon Looney for Jordan Poole. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he did the change to try and give the team a spark since they're only .500.

Steph Curry was asked his thoughts about the change, and the first thing he did was immediately credit Kevon Looney for being professional.

"One, it's a credit to Loon being a constant professional and understanding that he's so important to what we do," Curry said. "There's been times where we've switched up and he's gone to the bench and still been productive. Even as late as the playoffs last year when we made that move and he keep back in the Memphis series and really helped us. He's always ready, but I think we showed how fast we can play with that lineup."

After giving huge credit to Looney, Curry explained the pros and cons of switching to a small ball starting lineup. It's very clear that the team still has work to do with it, and Curry agrees.

"There's strengths and weaknesses to it, we got great shots early tonight and came out with a lot of justice," Curry said. "We've got to be better at rebounding, knowing that we give up size we gotta be more physical, prepared to rebound, us stars helping out. It gives us great space, creates great shots, we gotta like the way we can play fast and put pressure on defenses."

The Golden State Warriors are still definitely a team no one wants to see in the NBA Playoffs, but right now, they have to work on guaranteeing a spot in the playoffs.

Injury Report

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit