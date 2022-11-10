Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors City Edition Jerseys

The Golden State Warriors have officially released their new city edition jerseys, and they are receiving mixed reviews from the fanbase. While some are not yet sold, superstar point guard Steph Curry thinks they look good.

"It's dope," Curry said. "I've worked with Hueman before on some projects, and she designed a community center in Oakland that we refurbished four years ago. That was the first project I'd seen [from her], and I know she has an amazing portfolio."

Steph was referring to Bay Area artist Allison Hueman, who designed these jerseys.

In the NBA's official release for these jerseys, it was stated that "The uniform incorporates several unique design elements. The centerpiece of the jersey is a yellow rose representing women who change the game and lead fearlessly. The chest emanates rays of sunshine, symbolizing the power of uplifting women and the side gradient represents the diversity of the Bay Area. The rose is symbolic of the women who are champions of our community."

It is always interesting to dive into the inspiration behind a design like this, especially when there are this many underlying themes to break down. Having worked with Allison Hueman before, Curry is a fan of her work, and likes these new threads.

The Warriors will be incorporating these jerseys into this mix this year, joining their collection of both new and classic uniforms.

