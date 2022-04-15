Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Not Being Championship Favorites

Steph Curry is looking forward to the challenge

When the 2021-22 season started, the Golden State Warriors were championship favorites. Fast forward to some months later, that's no longer the case.

Steph Curry isn't worried about the Warriors not being championship favorites, he's just excited for the thrill of the playoffs.

“Nobody is picking us to come out the west except our families, which is fine," Curry said. "Nothing about his is going to be easy and that’s why we love being in a playoff type atmosphere. It’s fun."

The Golden State Warriors had been struggling for a bit while Curry was out during the regular season, but he's fortunately on track and optimistic to return for Game 1.

Curry was the last player left in the gym after the Warriors' practice, after scrimmaging for the first time since injuring his foot. All signs seem to be pointing in a very optimistic position for the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors are capable of defeating the Denver Nuggets without Steph Curry, they're definitely going to need him. The margin for error without Steph Curry is slim enough that the Nuggets could very likely pull off an upset if Curry were to rest.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off in Game 1 on April 16 at 5:30 pm PST. Hopefully, Steph Curry will be playing to help his team win a championship.

