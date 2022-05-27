Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals

A very sweet moment for Warriors fans.

A very sweet moment for Warriors fans.

The Golden State Warriors are officially in the NBA Finals. Not only that, but it's their 6th NBA Finals in 8 years.

Steph Curry won the first-ever Western Conference Finals MVP award, where he was ecstatic about not only winning the award but also reaching the finals.

"This is a blessing," Curry said. "Obviously, it's a team effort to get back, what Draymond said for us. Be optimistic the last two years, and be back where belong, back in the Finals. This is special, our fanbase, to do it in this new building. Everything about it is special. We know this isn't the ultimate goal, but we know we gotta celebrate this because of all we went through the last two years."

This isn't the ultimate goal for the Golden State Warriors, but it's still a very special moment for this team that deserves to be celebrated. The team didn't make the playoffs the last two seasons because of an overwhelming amount of injuries, and no one really thought they'd have the chance to make it back to the finals. Not only did they make the finals too, they dominated. The Warriors made it look relatively easy reaching the Finals, with their toughest opponent coming up next - the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.

There were so many moments to celebrate tonight for Warriors fans. From Steph Curry winning the award, to making the finals, to Klay Thompson having a monster game after recovering from crushing injuries. Warriors fans have much to enjoy tonight.

Steph Curry Reacts to Being One Win Away From NBA Finals

Draymond Green Blasts Ref Who Called Offensive Foul on Andrew Wiggins' Dunk

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

USATSI_18364471_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari1 minute ago
20222501-warriors-high-five-vs-mavericks-cropped
News

Game 5 Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
ratio3x2_2400
News

Steph Curry Shares Moment With Steve Kerr After Powerful Speech

By Joey LinnMay 25, 2022
1380404739.0
News

Luka Doncic Reveals How Mavericks Grabbed Game 4 Win

By Joey LinnMay 24, 2022
Luka-Shimmy-USA-18331639
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka's Shimmy

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022
FTaYx-GXsAAWYck
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Luka's Steph Shimmy

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022
May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game three of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Refereeing Issues in Game 3

By C.J. PetersonMay 23, 2022
Andrew-Wiggins-Dunk-GETTY-1398739166
News

Luka Doncic and Andrew Wiggins React to Poster Dunk

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022
Steph-Curry-getty
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Being One Win Away From NBA Finals

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022