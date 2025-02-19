Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Star's Personal Announcement
Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry has had some All-Star teammates on the way to four NBA championships, but some of the most important teammates are the ones who do the things that the All-Stars are not willing to do.
Curry and the Warriors would not have been able to win four championships without their handful of glue guys. In their most recent championship run in 2022, Warriors center Kevon Looney was one of their most vital pieces.
Now, Looney enters a new phase of his life after announcing his engagement on Instagram.
Via Kevon Looney: "❤️💍 To Our Love, Always And Forever 💍❤️"
The top comment on Looney's post comes from his superstar Steph Curry, one of his many teammates to congratulate him on the personal achievement.
"Yessir Toon!" Steph Curry commented.
Curry played out of his mind in the 2022 NBA Finals to beat the Boston Celtics, averaging 31.2 points on 43.7% shooting from deep through six games. But, Looney could have won them the series. Looney averaged 3.5 offensive rebounds in that series, an incredible mark in just 21.7 minutes per game.
Some of Looney's other teammates commented on his Instagram post, as Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and Trayce Jackson-Davis are among his teammates who congratulated him. All fans should enjoy seeing this Warriors team have a tight bond.
